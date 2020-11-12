Two people rescued from home on Snow Creek after water rises quicker than expected

Trinity and Mooresville Fire Rescue swift water teams were able to help two men escape a flooding home on Thursday.

"The water came up from Snow Creek, and for the two gentlemen, it rose faster than anticipated," Assistant Chief Chris Goforth said. He was one of the rescuers that took the raft up to the home to help the two men.

Goforth said the men had lost their phones and weren't able to call for help as the Snow Creek home soon became flooded with water.

"So we knew this was an area that could flood, so once we got done in another area, we can over here and found them stranded."

Goforth and Capt. Brandon Robinson hopped in a rescue boat and navigated it to the home where they extracted the two men, as well as two cats.

One of the men was taken to the hopsital for further care.

