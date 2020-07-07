Sheriff's Office looks to keep boaters safe this summer

TROUTMAN – The Iredell Sheriff's Office wants to keep boaters safe on the water by getting them ready while their still on dry land.
The sheriff's office set up a boating safety checking station at Troutman on Friday to do pre-launch inspections for free and conducted them not to issue citations or take other enforcement actions, but to keep people safe.
“Before heading out on the lake, make sure you have all the required safety equipment, and even if you do not plan on staying out late on the water, double check your navigational lights to ensure they are working properly. Be safe on the water and remember to wear your lifejacket to help prevent a horrible accident before it could happen,” Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a press release.
The checking station was set up at the Stumpy Creek boat access area.
In the over 2 hours they were there, deputies inspected 14 boats and six personal watercraft. Out of the 20 vessels, deputies observed nine safety equipment violations, and two registration violations but were able to give out lifejackets, whistles and Type 4 “throwable cushions” to correct five of the violations according to the release. The most common equipment violations were fire extinguishers according to the sheriff's office.
Boaters are required to have visual distress signals, a fire extinguisher, life jackets, a first aid kit, a sound signaling device (whistle, air horn, etc.), as well as an anchor and anchor line, according to the office's check list.
