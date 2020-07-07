Free boating safety inspections are big success for Iredell Sheriff's Office

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said his office and the members of the Lake Enforcement Unit are committed to keeping you, your family, and friends, safe on our area lakes.
As n the past several years, during the busy summer months, Lake Enforcement Unit deputies conduct a boat safety check in an effort to be proactive in ensuring boater safety. On Friday, July 3, Lake Enforcement deputies set up a check at Stumpy Creek Access Area.
These boating safety checking stations focuses on pre-launch inspections to ensure boaters have the proper safety equipment prior to getting on the water. These types of pre-launch inspections are not conducted to issue citations or take other enforcement action. They are a free, and voluntarily to check for proper safety gear, to give boating safety instructions, and give out educational information. They are also able to provide a sticker for your boat to prove you have been through a safety inspection and successfully passed.
Deputies conducted boat checks between the afternoon hours of 1 to 2:30.The deputies inspected 14 boats, and six personal watercraft (PWC). Of the 20 vessels inspected, deputies observed nine safety equipment violations and two registration violations. Deputies were able to give out life jackets, whistles and Type 4 “throwable cushions” to correct five of the violations.The most common equipment violations were fire extinguishers.
“Before heading out on the lake, make sure you have all the required safety equipment, and even if you do not plan on staying out late on the water, double check your navigational lights to ensure they are working properly. Be safe on the water and remember to wear your life jacket to help prevent a horrible accident before it could happen," Campbell said.
