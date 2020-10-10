Solutions in today’s challenging retirement income environment

Maximize Social Security

The later in life you begin collecting Social Security (you can start between the ages of 62 and 70), the higher your monthly benefit. If you can delay the start date for collecting Social Security, it can contribute more to your income stream.

Give dividend-paying stocks a closer look

Since most of us can expect to spend 15-20 years or more in retirement, the growth potential of stocks is still important in a retirement portfolio. Stocks that pay a competitive dividend (at a level that exceeds what you can earn from most bonds) can help generate income and a reliable form of “built-in” return in your equity portfolio.

Try to boost Roth IRAs

Distributions from Roth IRAs have the potential to be free of taxes. On an after-tax income basis, you won’t need to draw as much from Roth IRAs as would be required from traditional IRAs or workplace retirement plans, which are taxable. Try to boost the value of your Roth accounts prior to retirement through regular contributions and by converting traditional IRA assets to Roth IRAs.

Consider a “bucket” strategy for your investments