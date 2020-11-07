Making a difference: Lonely Children's Fund will provide extra funds for foster children

The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges across the board for families and businesses.
And those challenges are especially difficult for the more than 100 children in foster care in Iredell County.
To help alleviate some of those challenges, the Statesville Record & Landmark is, for the 60th year, joining the Lonely Children’s Fund initiative.
The fund began in 1960 and provides money for children in foster care to get Christmas gifts and to pay for everything from school field trips, athletic fees and other extracurricular activities others may take for granted.
Angela Williams, program administrator for the Iredell County Department of Social Services, said there are currently 118 children in foster care in this county. Basic needs, such as food, shelter and clothing, are provided by DSS but there is no money for the extras, Williams said.
School field trips, school pictures, a class ring, athletic participation fees, yearbooks, prom expenses and other extracurricular activities are not covered, and the money raised by the Lonely Children’s Fund means those children in foster care can have a sense of normalcy, Williams said.
For many of these children, in foster care for a variety of reasons, being able to take part in school activities or get those extras is one of the few examples of normalcy in their lives.
Last year, the goal for the Lonely Children’s Fund was $30,000, and thanks to the generosity of the people in Iredell County, that goal was not just met but exceeded. That allowed DSS to help some of the children that are in family placement, such as with grandparents or other relatives.
We are hoping to at least match what was raised last year, but as Williams said, many folks are facing financial hardships this year due to job losses and other issues from the pandemic. However, every dollar can make an impact in the lives of these children.
“We appreciate any efforts,” Williams said.
If people will come together and give what they can, the holidays and beyond will be much brighter for these children.
Donations can be made to the Lonely Children’s Fund, 549 Eastside Drive, Statesville, NC 28625.
As in past years, the Record & Landmark will print those donations on a regular basis.
In the coming weeks, we will feature stories from those in the foster care system so you can know your donation makes a big impact.
Let’s see what we can do to match or exceed the 2019 goal.
