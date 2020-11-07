Making a difference: Lonely Children's Fund will provide extra funds for foster children

Last year, the goal for the Lonely Children’s Fund was $30,000, and thanks to the generosity of the people in Iredell County, that goal was not just met but exceeded. That allowed DSS to help some of the children that are in family placement, such as with grandparents or other relatives.

We are hoping to at least match what was raised last year, but as Williams said, many folks are facing financial hardships this year due to job losses and other issues from the pandemic. However, every dollar can make an impact in the lives of these children.

“We appreciate any efforts,” Williams said.

If people will come together and give what they can, the holidays and beyond will be much brighter for these children.

Donations can be made to the Lonely Children’s Fund, 549 Eastside Drive, Statesville, NC 28625.

As in past years, the Record & Landmark will print those donations on a regular basis.

In the coming weeks, we will feature stories from those in the foster care system so you can know your donation makes a big impact.

Let’s see what we can do to match or exceed the 2019 goal.