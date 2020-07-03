Iredell County weathering the financial impact of the coronavrius

If tax receipts are any indication, Iredell County’s conservative approach to the financial impact of the coronavirus is paying off. The county was prepared for severe cuts in consumer spending, but so far that’s not been the case.
“People in Iredell County are still spending money,” Iredell County Finance Director Debra Cheek said.
The 2020 fiscal year ended June 30 and sales taxes won’t be realized until the middle of September, but the early signs are positive.
The country planned for what might be a worst-case scenario but ended up with $1,730,666 more in tax receipts than anticipated. That represents stagnation in growth compared with an average of an 8.2% increase over the 2018-19 fiscal year, but that also means instead of the respective 10% and 50% decreases in tax receipts in March and April that Iredell County feared, it saw a 0.5% increase in March and only a 0.8% decrease in April of tax receipts.
Cheek said their numbers were based on the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, which was looking at the state as a whole as it prepared a plan. For a place like Iredell County that doesn’t rely on tourism or other industries as heavily affected by the coronavirus, the impact on tax receipts has been limited.
“Currently, for Iredell County, things are stable even with the changes,” Cheek said.
Sales taxes make up roughly 17.6% of the budget. In the 2019-20 budget, they account for $39.2 million of the $222.6 budget. The county’s proposed budget for 2020-21 fiscal year is $230,357,300.
That doesn’t mean there won’t be problems down the road, however. The 2021 fiscal year is still predicted to have a shortfall according to Cheek. The county sales taxes collected in February but remitted in May saw only a 2.99% increase instead of the 9% increase they had projected.
It also doesn’t mean the people of Iredell County aren’t hurting, either. The county’s latest unemployment rate stood at 13.7% in May, slightly above the state’s preliminary mark of 12.9%.
Nonetheless, Cheek says Iredell County has a positive outlook.
“Our plan is to look around December to see if revenues are coming in better than projected and the economy is recovering quicker than anticipated we will add things back to our budget. If if not we’ll look at going the opposite direction,” Cheek said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!