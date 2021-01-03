City Council kicks off new year by picking up where it left off

The city returns on Monday to what they say is an important change to Statesville's Unified Development Code that could encourage more development in the city.
The Planning Board brought forward a proposed amendment in the last city council meeting that would streamline the language as needed to get it closer to other municipalities' codes.
Some of the changes are required to update the city's code, but planning director Sherry Ashley said other changes could help with development in the city.
One of the bigger changes, but one Ashley pitched as a positive, was moving some zoning rules from a quasi-judicial process to an administrative one.
"By removing that barrier, Statesville becomes more competitive with surrounding jurisdictions and the region," Ashley said as she explained it would take away some of the city council's oversight and leave some decisions up to the staff as long as developers kept within the city's codes. It would also shorten the review process and Ashley said it would also free up staff, the planning board, and the city council from some tasks involved when smaller changes are made by developers.
"It allows the council to do what it does best, to lead," Joe Hudson said in the opening hearing. He said it would remove some redundancies in the approval process. "As a tax-paying, voting citizen who understands this side of the fence, I hope you won't let this opportunity slip away."
Matt Grant said as someone who is working on multiple projects in Mooresville, Troutman, and Mecklenburg County, the process could be made more efficient.
"This text amendment would allow the council to look at these projects and give their input on the front end but let the staff do their job and look at the technical side of the project and approve it based on their knowledge and abilities," Grant said.
Other items on the agenda
The council will have a hearing and consider approving the annexation of the property located at 2378 Salisbury Highway.
The city will also look at updating the Statesville City Code of Ordinances relating to Height Restrictions around the Statesville Regional Airport.
Also on the agenda is a request to demolish a small block building and additional storage building located at 239 East Front Street. Another property being considered for demolition is the Iredell County Old File Building located at 200 South Center Street.
The city will look into the sale of 134 acres of city-owned property on Old Mocksville Road.
The council will also designate a single voting delegate to submit the Council’s vote for the North Carolina League.
Finally, on the agenda, there will be a discussion of the Shelton Avenue Corridor, with the focus on zoning district H-115.
Consent agenda
Monday's consent agenda has its usual mix of leases, annexations, utility requests, and grant acceptance and funding for the Statesville Police Department.
The council will consider approving a pair of agricultural leases on city property near the Airport located on Bethlehem Road and at the intersection of Old Airport Road and Buffalo Shoals Road.
With annexations, the following properties will be either considered for annexation: 103 Serene Meadows Trail, 212 Bristol Drive, and 2416 Amity Hill Road.
The city will also look at approving water service for 2416 Amity Hill Road and sewer at 1910 Salisbury Hwy.
The police department needs the approval to apply for funding from the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program that will provide 80% funding for Fiscal Year October 1, 2021-September 30, 2022 for salaries, travel, and training for two officers in the amount of $106,565, and the required 20% match from the City of Statesville will be $26,641 for this second year of funding.
The Statesville PD is also asking the city to approve the use of existing capital funds for the additional costs associated with the purchase and installation of a simulcast radio system for the Security Drive Tower Site.
