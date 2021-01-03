City Council kicks off new year by picking up where it left off

The city returns on Monday to what they say is an important change to Statesville's Unified Development Code that could encourage more development in the city.

The Planning Board brought forward a proposed amendment in the last city council meeting that would streamline the language as needed to get it closer to other municipalities' codes.

Some of the changes are required to update the city's code, but planning director Sherry Ashley said other changes could help with development in the city.

One of the bigger changes, but one Ashley pitched as a positive, was moving some zoning rules from a quasi-judicial process to an administrative one.

"By removing that barrier, Statesville becomes more competitive with surrounding jurisdictions and the region," Ashley said as she explained it would take away some of the city council's oversight and leave some decisions up to the staff as long as developers kept within the city's codes. It would also shorten the review process and Ashley said it would also free up staff, the planning board, and the city council from some tasks involved when smaller changes are made by developers.