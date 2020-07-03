Volunteer shares time, talent and love

With her time, talent and love, Mooresville resident Dottie Franks is spending her summer helping fill “Go Bags” for Bright Blessings LKN, an organization that, as part of its Gifts of Care program, provides those bags, filled with healthful items, to children who are suddenly without a place to sleep. Each bag contains a blanket, a pillow and pillowcases, as well as hygiene items, snacks and a comfort item such as a stuffed animal or an affirmation bracelet.
Franks and other members of her Sewing Mission group at Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church have so far created more than 100 colorful, one-of-a-kind cases for the pillows included in the Go Bags.
She undertakes this project because “I love the fact that I can use my time to create something as simple as a pillowcase for a homeless child. I hope it will give that sweet child a brief moment of joy,” she explained, adding, “Bright Blessings is a wonderful organization (to support) with time or toys!”
And during the stay-at-home time of COVID-19, Franks has even enlisted the help of her grandchildren who are learning early-on that a person can help others throughout their lifetime.
Those who would like to support Franks’ project can provide fabric, preferably soft cotton or flannel at least 22 inches in length. Donation drop-offs can be arranged by emailing Linda Morris, who serves as the Bright Blessings LKN coordinator at linda@brightblessingsusa.org or texting 704-351-6086.
Bright Blessings LKN serves public school homeless and impoverished children in north Mecklenburg and Iredell counties. This fall, the Gift of Care program will supply schools with hygiene kits, bags of healthy snacks, and “Go Bags” to have on hand for their students. Schools are often the first to see a child or family go into crisis.
