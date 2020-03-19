Fighting fear with beer: Virus spurs curbside beer sales

WAKE FOREST — Sometimes you wanna go where everybody knows your name. But with the new coronavirus popping up all over the country, a trip to your favorite tap room isn’t in the offing. So breweries are stepping up, offering curbside growlers to stave off the grumbling.

Amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Tuesday closing all restaurants and bars, except for takeout. But instead of grumbling, Tar Heels are growling. A number of other states around the country have put similar measures in place. But where one door shuts, another door may open, and breweries are finding that’s a car door.

White Street Brewery in downtown Wake Forest is offering curbside service for people who bring in growler bottles to be filled with their signature tap beers. They also offer two-pint cans called “crowlers.”

Tap room manager Rene Betancourt says the gesture is the brewery’s way of showing appreciation for customers while helping to stem the spread of COVID-19.

“Beer isn’t a necessity,” she says. “But … beer is a social thing. So, the fact that we’re having to distance ourselves from each other, and those opportunities are being taken away, I think that is affecting a lot of people.”