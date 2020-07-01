West Iredell alum Dr. Jeff James returns to lead Iredell-Statesville School System

Dr. Jeff James is a man with a plan, but also a man who says he listens to those he’ll work with as the new superintendent of Iredell-Statesville Schools.
“It does take a community. It is important to get parent feedback and student feedback. They are the silent voices sometimes,” James said. “They are the customers.”
James was installed by the Board of Education Tuesday morning. He replaces Brady Johnson, who retired June 30.
“I have a 100-day plan, it’s aggressive,” James said. “I’ll be listening to the community and what they have to say about our school system and how we can improve. That’s important.”
James says he isn’t presumptuous about the position he is coming into and said he knows those before him have laid down the groundwork as he plans to continue with the mission to educate students. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t plan to leave his mark on the school system.
James brings 39 years of experience as a professional manager with 17 years in education. He earned his first degree from UNC Charlotte in 1992 before he spent nearly 20 years in commercial and industrial fields. After ups and downs in those vocations, James hit an inflection point in 2002. After the company he was with at the time let him go as they downsized, a member of his church, a teacher, encouraged him to look into education as a new opportunity.
That led to a job offer and the start of his education career.
“It was a turning point in my life,” James said.
He went on to work with students with autism and earned a Master of Arts in special education from UNC Charlotte in 2005.
From there he would work in Iredell-Statesville Schools until 2013 while earning a Master
of Science degree in administration in 2008 from Gardner-Webb University, a superintendent’s license in 2009 from Appalachian State University and eventually his doctorate in education in 2013 from UNC Greensboro.
He worked as an assistant superintendent in Montgomery Schools for seven years before taking a superintendent position at Stanly County Schools for the last two years. He now returns to Iredell County to take over as the superintendent.
Not bad for a former Iredell County student who saw himself on the fringe of going to college when he got his high school diploma.
“I’m just glad to be back. I’ve always been part of the community and I appreciate the opportunity to come back and give back even more,” James said.
Back home, getting down to business
While James worked in education since 2002, he worked in the textile industry before his career in education got underway. His time outside of the field of education was a selling point for some of the members of the board of education.
“Dr. James has a long history of success. What we heard consistently was everywhere he’s been was a better place because he was there,” said Ken Poindexter, the board member who represents District 1 in Iredell County. “He was the only one who had a strong business background and a strong education background.
“One of the things important to me, and I think the citizens of Iredell County, is fiscal responsibility,” Poindexter said. “And certainly as a county, we have to figure out how to develop a long-term strategy for a lot of these projects, and capital projects. [We] have to manage what is 50% of the property tax taken in by the county.”
Vice chairman Chuck Gallyon said he was glad the board could bring back one of the county’s native sons and someone who worked in the school system before.
“As you know, Mr. Johnson and Dr. [Melanie] Taylor that left, they were both hometown graduates,” Gallyon said. “I’m a firm believer in that. In the military and fire service, if you got people qualified, move them up. If you don’t, sometimes you’ve got to go outside. He was a hometown boy, and he was outside, but we brought him back in.”
Schooling in the age of the coronavirus
James has worked in education for nearly two decades now, but few things could have prepared him for the issues schools face during the global coronavirus pandemic.
“Teachers have had to change the entire concept of how they instruct,” James said. “I’m sure most of them were getting their degrees, just like I got my several degrees, no one ever talked about virtual teaching or online teaching. They’re having to re-learn their entire skill set.”
North Carolina schools haven’t received word from Gov. Roy Cooper and the state as to whether schools will be attended in person or if classes will still be online. Along with concerns about equity when it comes to students having access to learn online, James is concerned with the potential risks that come with putting students back in schools, and he worries about their mental health as well.
“Kids need social interaction, we all know that, and it weighs heavy on us,” James said. “We don’t want to see an increase in mental health crises because we’re not in school. Especially your at-risk students. They really need that face-to-face support, tutoring, and support that the system provides. That’s my biggest concern — not having a group of students getting further and further behind.”
“We’re eager as educators to get them back in the classroom.”
