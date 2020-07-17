Tanner Brinager recognized for academic achievement

Student Tanner S. Brinager has been named to the National Society of High School Scholars. Brinager is a rising senior at South Iredell High School.
The National Society of High School Scholars recognizes top students who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
Brinager a rising senior in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program and maintains a 4.0 GPA. Upon graduation from SIHS Class of 2021, he plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill to pursue an undergraduate degree in biology.
“On behalf of NSHSS, I am honored to recognize the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that Tanner has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said NSHSS founder and chairman Claes Nobel, a senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes. “Tanner is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”
“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” said NSHSS President James W. Lewis. “We aim to help students like Tanner build on their academic success by connecting them with unique learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”
NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. At each step along the way — from high school to college to career — NSHSS connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.
