Kathy Walker selected as principal for East Iredell Middle School

Pending board approval at the regularly scheduled July board meeting, Kathy Walker has been recommended by Superintendent Jeff James to serve as the new principal of East Iredell Middle School. Walker will assume her responsibilities effective Aug. 5.
Walker will replace principal Sheliah Burnette, who has accepted a position in a neighboring state.
Walker is a veteran educator, having spent 18 years in education, all of those in the Iredell-Statesville Schools. During her years as an educator, she has served as a math teacher, an instructional facilitator and an assistant principal.
In 2019, Walker was selected by the North Carolina Principals and Assistant Principals Association as the North Carolina Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year. She is also actively involved in her community, serving the Statesville Branch of the NAACP, the Crossroads of the Carolinas Toastmasters group and the Statesville Community Theater. Most recently she has served as an assistant principal at Statesville High School.
Walker obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from Rutgers University. Prior to entering the field of education, she was an analyst with Morgan Stanley Investment Management in New York, New York. She went on to receive a Masters degree in Executive Leadership Studies from Gardner-Webb University.
“I have loved being a part of the Statesville community, since moving here post 9/11,” said Walker. “I am honored to have a continued role of service to the students, families and staff of East Middle.
“It will be a bit of a homecoming, as I’ve had the opportunity to be a Knight in the past, and I am excited to guide their way towards even greater success. For me, education is not only rooted in student achievement, but even more strongly, in building relationships.
“As one of my favorite authors, Maya Angelou once said, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” I look forward to the positive feelings of the dreamers and achievers of East Middle and continuing to be one of the adults who provides the tools they need to fulfill those dreams.”
“I’m proud to announce that Kathy Walker will assume the helm at East Iredell Middle School as principal,” said superintendent Jeff James.
“Kathy has been in multiple leadership roles in I-SS over the past 18 years. She has been instrumental in helping at multiple school sites.
“It is easy to see the fit at East Middle and we know she will continue the great work occurring at this school.”
