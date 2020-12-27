Jeff James replaced retiring Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Brady Johnson

After 11 years as the superintendent of Iredell-Statesville Schools, Brady Johnson left the school system he had worked in for 40 years. With his departure came the return of another Iredell native as Jeff James took over.

In 2014, Johnson was named the A. Craig Phillips North Carolina Superintendent of the Year by the North Carolina School Boards Association and the Association of School Administrators, and in 2019 won the North Carolina Healthy Schools Superintendent of the Year award. However, after a closed session where Johnson’s contract with the school district was on the agenda, it ended with him stating he would be leaving in June when that previous contract expired.

But regardless of the nature of Johnson's departure, James was set to take over in some of the most difficult circumstances. His resume of 39 years of experience as a professional manager with 17 years in education could only prepare him so much for the challenges of COVID-19.