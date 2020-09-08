IT WASN'T EASY

With an oversized pair of scissors in hand, a pair of Cloverleaf Elementary School students cut the ribbon Tuesday to celebrate the authorization of the school as an International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme. And much like getting the school itself on track, it took a little extra effort.

But it was all worth it for Iredell-Statesville Schools as they can now offer International Baccalaureate schools from kindergarten all the way to the 12th grade.

"It's bringing the world to Iredell County," Cloverleaf Elementary School Principal Andy Mehall said. "We live in a small pocket of the United States, and we open it up to the entire world. We can see what's going on across the country and globe without leaving Iredell County. It also brings in different styles of teaching and how kids are taught."

The International Baccalaureat is touted as an interdisciplinary education that prepares students for an increasingly globalized world. Mehall said instead of what we think of in more standard education, it investigates and builds knowledge in a way that goes beyond just preparing to pass tests. He said it readies students both for college or to go straight into a career in a more well-rounded way.