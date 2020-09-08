IT WASN'T EASY

With an oversized pair of scissors in hand, a pair of Cloverleaf Elementary School students cut the ribbon Tuesday to celebrate the authorization of the school as an International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme. And much like getting the school itself on track, it took a little extra effort.
But it was all worth it for Iredell-Statesville Schools as they can now offer International Baccalaureate schools from kindergarten all the way to the 12th grade.
"It's bringing the world to Iredell County," Cloverleaf Elementary School Principal Andy Mehall said. "We live in a small pocket of the United States, and we open it up to the entire world. We can see what's going on across the country and globe without leaving Iredell County. It also brings in different styles of teaching and how kids are taught."
The International Baccalaureat is touted as an interdisciplinary education that prepares students for an increasingly globalized world. Mehall said instead of what we think of in more standard education, it investigates and builds knowledge in a way that goes beyond just preparing to pass tests. He said it readies students both for college or to go straight into a career in a more well-rounded way.
Iredell-Statesville Schools see it as another option for parents and students, along with some of their other offerings, such as their Career Academy, Dual Language Immersion, as well as other programs.
"It rounds off the curriculum offerings of Iredell-Statesville Schools," Superintendent Jeff James said. He said it took extensive planning from Iredell-Statesville Schools and plenty of work to get the International Baccalaureate Programme in place. He said it was a vision from before 2000 when James had been a teacher in the school system.
Ultimately, it's about more options for students.
"We want to offer what our customers want from us: choice. We've heard that all long, and I've been in three school systems and I don't think you can find the choice Iredell-Statesville Schools offer kids anywhere else in this state," James said.
James said that the International Baccalaureate Programme is looking to be added to Statesville High School, pending feedback from the community.
It's also a reason why the Statesville Chamber of Commerce and business owners like Mike and Melissa Neader encouraged the school system to pursue it. It gives businesses looking to settle in Iredell County another benefit to pitch to potential employees.
"We support lots of education advocacy and part of that is because we need a strong workforce. A workforce doesn't start when they graduate high school, it starts at kindergarten," Shannon Viera president of the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce said.
"We support education in general, but we jumped on board here several years ago with principal Mehall to help support the IB program to give the opportunity to give parents a choice, to give kids this skill set that comes with the IB initiative to learn world wide education," Melissa Neader said. "You aren't limited to learning just in your community, but with a whole world-wide perspective."
Melissa Neader and her husband own several local McDonald's franchises. Melissa Neader is also running for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners.
Coming to fruition
Considering the budget shortfalls and effects of the coronavirus on education, Iredell-Statesville Schools vice-chairman Chuck Gallyon saw the day a triumph for the school system. He said in his previous work with the school system he had overseen the construction of the school, making it a special day for him.
"When you start building it, you don't know where it is going to go, but the sky is the limit," Gallyon said. "With good leaders, and good administration now, we've built a good school with good foundations, so we're just going to move forward."
For former Cloverleaf principal Alisha Cloer, she said it was fulfilling to see the school finally get the approval as it was a process that was still in progress before she left in 2018.
"Like a proud mama," Cloer said. "It wasn't easy, there were days where we were like, 'What did we bite off?' but to see it come through and where it is now... like I said, I'm a proud mama."
She also is the proud mama of a 4th grader at Cloverleaf as well.
