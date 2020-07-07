Iredell-Statesville Schools waiting for Gov. Cooper, but have plans for different scenarios

The Iredell-Statesville School System plans to be ready for whatever form that schools come back later this year, but they can start preparing in earnest once they know exactly which plan that will be.
“We were all waiting for the governor to tell us what we’re going to do, but that has not happened yet,” Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff James said.
The coronavirus and its recent resurgence made plans for how students will attend school this year even harder to decide. Gov. Roy Cooper and the state of North Carolina haven’t made the call yet as to whether students will be back or how often, but they have laid out separate plans for how schools may proceed when the new school year begins.
James has made sure I-SS schools are ready for whichever path the state chooses.
“We as educators we have learned to do many, many things at any given time. We’re constantly working on multiple plans and those play off each other and what’s best for students,” James said.
As far as the exact plans for how students will attend school, it’s as easy as ABC, at least on paper.
Plan A would involve minimal social distancing, which would be the least restrictive plan with all students back at school. Social distancing would be required only where individuals may congregate, such as hallways, reception areas, cafeteria, restrooms, and locker rooms, according to their guidebook for reopening schools.
Plan B involves moderate social distancing which would limit density in facilities to no greater than 50% maximum occupancy while some students use remote learning options to attend classes.
Plan C would be remote learning only and closing schools entirely.
While James stressed his sensitivity to the dangers of the coronavirus and how it can spread, he also worried about students’ and teachers’ mental health if schools don’t return in person.
“Our biggest concerns are mental health and the degradation of that the longer we stay out of school. Kids really are social creatures and they need that interaction and doing over a computer or a cell phone isn’t the same. There’s nothing like face-to-face,” James said.
Whatever the course of action is, I-SS schools will be ready, James said. And for James, he’ll be ready to achieve some of the goals he has set for the school system.
According to the document shared on the school board’s website, James’ five goals are to build and enhance meaningful and positive relationships with all involved with I-SS schools, make the relationship between him and the board a positive one, expand student achievement while getting them ready for careers and college, examine the short and long-term needs of each department, and continue the mission of the board.
Of course, he won’t make any bold changes until he listens to the stakeholders: Students, teachers, administrators, and the community.
“I would think it would be very presumptuous of anyone just to come in here with a pre-packaged plan and start to work that. That would automatically assume the stakeholders that are here didn’t really have insight into what needed to be done,” James said.
“The worst thing I think any superintendent could do was come in and presumptuously spread out programs maybe they had elsewhere. I think each individual school system is unique and you need to find out what the strengths are.”
His reasons for that approach are part of a bigger picture, one where James sees the schools’ role not only as educating students, but preparing them for the workforce, no matter how they choose to pursue it.
“The school system has a big role to play in the economic viability of the community,” James said. He explained how whether students go to college or not, their education should give them the soft skills needed for the workforce.
With the county nearly doubling in population since 1990, James sees the growth of the area in population size and economically as an exciting opportunity for him and the school system. Making sure students are ready to work once they graduate is part of that.
“We want to make sure we’re good stewards of the taxpayer dollars that were producing citizens that contribute. So the 100-day plan is basically a lot of work for me to do and it’s listening to stakeholders,” James said.
But until schools across North Carolina know what the plan is as far as how to handle social distancing, James’ listening and plans will have to wait.
“I don’t have the answer. I don’t think anyone does. I’m not getting into the political part of it, whether we should come back or not, we just need someone to make a decision so that way we can make our decision,” James said.
