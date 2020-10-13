Iredell-Statesville Schools Board

Doug Knight bio box goes here
What qualifies you to be a member of the school board?
I understand teaching and learning from multiple perspectives based on my time as a tutor, teacher, coach, college professor, and engineer. I have taught at four different high schools, Mitchell Community College and currently teach and do research at Lenoir-Rhyne University. My industry work includes employment at two engineering startups and two nuclear laboratories. I personally understand how to learn, how to teach and the business of education. Getting down into the details of a budget and knowing where the money is coming and going is a process where I can apply my analytical skills directly. Combine this with being born and raised in western North Carolina, I understand the students we teach, the teachers we employ and the constraints the school system must exist within to succeed.
What issue would you say defines your campaign and what plans do you have for addressing that issue?
Are you mostly satisfied with the decisions the current board makes or would you like to see significant changes? Please be specific and give examples for either answer.
What qualifies you to be a member of the school board?
I served two terms already. I really couldn't get anybody to take my place to want to do the work, so they asked me about running again. So the students in the system and the employees felt like I could give them another four years and get over the hump. We've got a lot of things going on and I'd like to stay in here with the new superintendent. I think that we've got a lot of big changes for the county.
I was brought up in the system and I feel like I am qualified because I know the county, and I know the people and I get real close and personal with people. So I just feel like if you got a problem and tell me, and we can get them solved. I've always tried to help people and being in the service of other people. Now and before in fire and rescue and then being in the military. I just feel like I've got a strong background and helping people and solving problems.
What issue would you say defines your campaign and what plans do you have for addressing that issue?
Are you mostly satisfied with the decisions the current board makes or would you like to see significant changes? Please be specific and give examples for either answer.
I think that we make the best decisions that we can make and I'm really not upset with any decisions... For over all the years I've been on the board, I think we've made really good decisions and I think the board will continue to do that. We're not gonna always agree on everything, but I think the decision we make, we're moving forward with what we're doing is a good group decision and I think we're all together on that.
I think we're doing better with diversity. We're working hard, for a while we got beat up because we didn't have Black principals. Now we've got a good diversity of female, white, Black now. On a certain level, listening to those criticisms and responding to them correctly, we are doing a great job.
