Iredell-Statesville Schools Board

What issue would you say defines your campaign and what plans do you have for addressing that issue?

Good enough is not good enough for me. The current ISS system has done a decent job in educating many students but needs to strive for excellence in the teaching of all students, from all backgrounds and levels. Having a new superintendent is a unique situation for enacting real, positive change to benefit our students, one being my youngest girl currently at West Iredell Middle School.

Striving for excellence must be our goal and have defined methods and means to get there. Examples that I would like to see addressed in this regard include paying teachers that coach educational competition teams similar to how athletic coaches are paid. Having mentored the West Iredell Rocket Team in the Team America Rocketry Competition the last five years, I 've seen firsthand how hard it is to find (and keep) a good teacher to sponsor and coach the team. The benefits of doing this academic competition, along with others such as Odyssey of the Mind and First Robotics, is immense in the life and education of these students. Athletic and sports make a huge difference in the lives of many students, academic competitions do the same, often to a completely different type of student. Another goal is an increased focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) at all schools. STEM, for students from all backgrounds and races, provides hope that better days are ahead and can break the poverty cycle. Along this direction, I also champion after school reading and math for those students that are not at grade level, starting in the elementary and middle schools. This needs to be provided for all students that meet this criteria. Reading and mathematics are foundational to do well in school and solving problems in life.

To fund these ideas, it takes money. A thorough, deep, and transparent examination of the budget must be done with programs that are out of date or not performing adequately ended. Also, funds must be pushed down to the teachers, away from administrators, whenever possible. Teachers know best how to teach and need the resources to do so. Combining these ideas and others, along with increased community engagement and openness, we can get much closer to the goal of achieving excellence in teaching all students, from all backgrounds and regions of the county.