Iredell-Statesville Schools Board
Iredell-Statesville Schools Board

What qualifies you to be a member of the school board?

I understand teaching and learning from multiple perspectives based on my time as a tutor, teacher, coach, college professor, and engineer. I have taught at four different high schools, Mitchell Community College and currently teach and do research at Lenoir-Rhyne University. My industry work includes employment at two engineering startups and two nuclear laboratories. I personally understand how to learn, how to teach and the business of education. Getting down into the details of a budget and knowing where the money is coming and going is a process where I can apply my analytical skills directly. Combine this with being born and raised in western North Carolina, I understand the students we teach, the teachers we employ and the constraints the school system must exist within to succeed.

What issue would you say defines your campaign and what plans do you have for addressing that issue?

Good enough is not good enough for me. The current ISS system has done a decent job in educating many students but needs to strive for excellence in the teaching of all students, from all backgrounds and levels. Having a new superintendent is a unique situation for enacting real, positive change to benefit our students, one being my youngest girl currently at West Iredell Middle School.
 
Striving for excellence must be our goal and have defined methods and means to get there. Examples that I would like to see addressed in this regard include paying teachers that coach educational competition teams similar to how athletic coaches are paid. Having mentored the West Iredell Rocket Team in the Team America Rocketry Competition the last five years, I 've seen firsthand how hard it is to find (and keep) a good teacher to sponsor and coach the team. The benefits of doing this academic competition, along with others such as Odyssey of the Mind and First Robotics, is immense in the life and education of these students. Athletic and sports make a huge difference in the lives of many students, academic competitions do the same, often to a completely different type of student. Another goal is an increased focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) at all schools. STEM, for students from all backgrounds and races, provides hope that better days are ahead and can break the poverty cycle. Along this direction, I also champion after school reading and math for those students that are not at grade level, starting in the elementary and middle schools. This needs to be provided for all students that meet this criteria. Reading and mathematics are foundational to do well in school and solving problems in life.
 
To fund these ideas, it takes money. A thorough, deep, and transparent examination of the budget must be done with programs that are out of date or not performing adequately ended. Also, funds must be pushed down to the teachers, away from administrators, whenever possible. Teachers know best how to teach and need the resources to do so. Combining these ideas and others, along with increased community engagement and openness, we can get much closer to the goal of achieving excellence in teaching all students, from all backgrounds and regions of the county.
 

Are you mostly satisfied with the decisions the current board makes or would you like to see significant changes? Please be specific and give examples for either answer.

The current ISS board needs to have a more credible and transparent relationship with the county commissioners and the public in general. The process of trying to pass a 1/4 cent sales tax brought this front and center. A new school board must do a better job in talking with the county commissioners regarding school funding and not use crisis after crisis as a way to get increased funding. A new board must also honestly engage the community much more than previous. The new superintendent has started a process of being open to the public with an increased presence in the local media and other community engagement events. This is a good start but more must be done, realizing that this process will take much time and effort to be successful. Possible solutions include having school board meetings at different schools each month to more local community functions and questions and answer sessions in community centers to get a pulse for how the public sees the system. And from this feedback, enact real, demonstrable change.

What qualifies you to be a member of the school board?

I served two terms already. I really couldn't get anybody to take my place to want to do the work, so they asked me about running again. So the students in the system and the employees felt like I could give them another four years and get over the hump. We've got a lot of things going on and I'd like to stay in here with the new superintendent. I think that we've got a lot of big changes for the county.

I was brought up in the system and I feel like I am qualified because I know the county, and I know the people and I get real close and personal with people. So I just feel like if you got a problem and tell me, and we can get them solved. I've always tried to help people and being in the service of other people. Now and before in fire and rescue and then being in the military. I just feel like I've got a strong background and helping people and solving problems.

What issue would you say defines your campaign and what plans do you have for addressing that issue?

One of the big things we're trying to do is get our Wi-Fi so that everybody and every student has it. We've got some dead spots in the county. I know that we've got a good budget and we've got a good system.
 
Now we've got seven members on the board and we don't always agree on everything, but I think when it comes to children and making progress, we move forward. I've said before, we're very, very not perfect people, but we are very proud of what we do. And the members on the board we've been through a rough year with COVID, getting kids back in school, and with our budget. We're working really hard with our county commissioners as a new board coming on, and I think communication with our board and our staff is important. We got great teachers, we've got a good administration and we're getting the parents on board. I think with all that together, we'll make this system stay where it is. I feel like our schools are one of the, if not the best school system in the state of North Carolina.
 

Are you mostly satisfied with the decisions the current board makes or would you like to see significant changes? Please be specific and give examples for either answer.

I think that we make the best decisions that we can make and I'm really not upset with any decisions... For over all the years I've been on the board, I think we've made really good decisions and I think the board will continue to do that. We're not gonna always agree on everything, but I think the decision we make, we're moving forward with what we're doing is a good group decision and I think we're all together on that. 

I think we're doing better with diversity. We're working hard, for a while we got beat up because we didn't have Black principals. Now we've got a good diversity of female, white, Black now. On a certain level, listening to those criticisms and responding to them correctly, we are doing a great job.

 
Doug Knight

Doug Knight
Charles "Chuck" Gallyon headshot

Charles "Chuck" Gallyon

 Ben Gibson

Bio Box

Name: Doug Knight

Age: 54

Profession: Physics Professor

Name: Charles "Chuck" Gallyon

Age: 70

Profession: Retired, Vice-Chair of Iredell-Statesville Schools

