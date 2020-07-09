I-SS cancels plans for Aug. 1 high school commencement ceremonies

Iredell-Statesville Schools will not hold a commencement ceremony for each high school on Aug. 1.
Plans were announced to hold the commencement ceremonies on Aug. 1 but due to the recent state of COVID-19 in North Carolina, those plans were cancelled, I-SS officials said in a news release Thursday.
Superintendent Jeff James said “we could never have imagined back in May that COVID-19 numbers would continue to rise here in NC into the summer. Collectively we have agreed that holding large commencement ceremonies on Aug. 1 could result in further spreading COVID in Iredell County. We are saddened to make this announcement and hopeful that our 2020 graduates and their families support this decision.”
