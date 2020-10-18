Union Grove Lumber feeling ups and downs of the market

In March, Goodnight's business wasn't selling very much lumber. She said people got scared as the market was at it's worst and she was having to put in orders. As the stimulus money hit the economy, she said she and many others hadn't been importing lumber from other countries either, which led to a lack of supply as the demand returned.

"We didn't plan for the nation to go nuts buying lumber," Goodnight said.

Prices were as low as $251.50 per 1000 board feet on April 1 according to TradingEconomics.com but peaked as high as $984.50 on Sept. 14. Goodnight said the typical decking boards used to make patios went from $9 to $22 in a short period. Those prices are falling now but are still above where they were before the virus hit.

It wasn't just the demand for the wood itself that affected Union Grove Lumber.

Goodnight said that the demand also ended up making the supply chain harder to manage. Normally procuring a train car for transporting the cargo could've done in two weeks, Union Grove Lumber was having to plan for four to six weeks in advance. That also hit ports and other means of transportation that move the lumber across the country and world. From ships to trucks, there simply was more lumber than transportation to move it.