Salvation Army soliders on with Angel Tree program

Tomeker Williams was one of more than a dozen volunteers helping the Salvation Army hand out gifts as part of its Angel Tree program on Friday, but for Williams, she was coming full circle from where her family had been decades ago.

Now Tomeker and her daughter Tryniti were on the giving side of the process.

"I volunteered because when I was 12, my Christmas gifts came from the Salvation Army," Tomeker Williams said. "I'll never forget it because it made a massive impact. I remember going with my mother to pick things up and it's just been something near and dear to my heart."

The coronavirus altered but couldn't stop the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program this year. Like many other aspects of people's lives during the pandemic, it took planning and execution to adjust to the realities of the situation.

The Salvation Army had families pull into the parking lot outside of their distribution center on Shelton Avenue, check in, and then had volunteers put toys and other presents in families' vehicles. And along with a tract and an invitation to church, families were in and out of the parking lot in a matter of minutes.