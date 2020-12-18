Salvation Army soliders on with Angel Tree program

Tomeker Williams was one of more than a dozen volunteers helping the Salvation Army hand out gifts as part of its Angel Tree program on Friday, but for Williams, she was coming full circle from where her family had been decades ago.
Now Tomeker and her daughter Tryniti were on the giving side of the process.
"I volunteered because when I was 12, my Christmas gifts came from the Salvation Army," Tomeker Williams said. "I'll never forget it because it made a massive impact. I remember going with my mother to pick things up and it's just been something near and dear to my heart."
The coronavirus altered but couldn't stop the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program this year. Like many other aspects of people's lives during the pandemic, it took planning and execution to adjust to the realities of the situation.
The Salvation Army had families pull into the parking lot outside of their distribution center on Shelton Avenue, check in, and then had volunteers put toys and other presents in families' vehicles. And along with a tract and an invitation to church, families were in and out of the parking lot in a matter of minutes.
While it was an orderly procession of cars on the outside, on the inside of the building on Shelton Avenue it was buzzing with activity as workers took boxes and bags that were prepared with gifts, matched them with names, and got items quickly out to the families waiting outside.
Leading an army
It wasn't quite an army of volunteers, but Maj. JoAnn Mure of the Salvation Army worked Friday to make sure things went smoothly.
Preparation was part of the equation as earlier in the year families were referred to the Angel Tree program by social services in the area. That helped make sure the Salvation Army, as well as other groups with other programs, were spreading out their collective charity as evenly and effectively as they could.
That led to a well-oiled machine on Friday.
"We have a lot of good volunteers here. We have everything organized to go so that we can have our contactless distribution," Mure said. "The community has been very supportive this year and went above and beyond the things that we needed. ... Every child will be taken care of."
She said this year it was clear the events of 2020 have taken a toll. Mure said they had requests for beds and blankets this year, as well as other items they don't typically see requested by families.
Steve Byrd, a member of the nonprofit's advisory board, said this year also had its own challenges for the Salvation Army in its execution of the Angel Tree program.
Donations were down due to the economic downturn, and some of the volunteers the organization usually expects were understandably nervous about taking part this year, he said.
"Getting volunteers in the COVID world is difficult," Byrd said. "Who can blame them?"
But even with the challenges, he said the community could still feel a tugging on their hearts and stepped up to donate to the cause.
For Byrd, Mure, the Williams family, and other volunteers with the Salvation Army, all the difficulty was worth it once they could see the smiles on the faces of families picking up the gifts.
"To be in a position to help and give back, that's the mission, that's a life purpose. I'm grateful to have the opportunity to help," Tomeker Williams said.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!