New Iredell County Commissioners bring business experience with them

What scares new Iredell County Commissioner Scottie Brown more? Tigers or politicians?

"Politicians. I'm not scared of a wild animal," Brown said.

Brown, known as the owner of Zootastic Park, will be getting more familiar with politicians now as a commissioner, but he believes his business background will carry over to make him a successful member of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners.

And as far as Zootastic goes, he's handed off the day-to-day tiger duties to a newly hired manager because he said he wants to focus on his new role in public service.

"It's a big responsibility. We're, Melissa (Neader) and I both, we're taking it seriously. We don't want to be commissioners to be commissioners. We want to do it because we love Iredell County. We're both from here, we both are in it to make sure we're here for the people."

Neader, his fellow new member on the board, isn't leaving behind any wild animals, but as an owner of five local McDonald's, she hopes to bring her business acumen to the commission as well.