New Iredell County Commissioners bring business experience with them

What scares new Iredell County Commissioner Scottie Brown more? Tigers or politicians?
"Politicians. I'm not scared of a wild animal," Brown said.
Brown, known as the owner of Zootastic Park, will be getting more familiar with politicians now as a commissioner, but he believes his business background will carry over to make him a successful member of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners.
And as far as Zootastic goes, he's handed off the day-to-day tiger duties to a newly hired manager because he said he wants to focus on his new role in public service.
"It's a big responsibility. We're, Melissa (Neader) and I both, we're taking it seriously. We don't want to be commissioners to be commissioners. We want to do it because we love Iredell County. We're both from here, we both are in it to make sure we're here for the people."
Neader, his fellow new member on the board, isn't leaving behind any wild animals, but as an owner of five local McDonald's, she hopes to bring her business acumen to the commission as well.
"This is something I felt in my heart. I've been working with nonprofits for over 30 years, worked with people, being in the McDonald's restaurant business," Neader said. “I’ve served the public before, I know what it’s like having people come at you at a high rate of speed and they’re concerned and upset, with all the emotions. I’m ready for that. It’s an opportunity to serve folks and take that to the next level."
Neader said a goal of hers is improving the conditions for small businesses in the area to both grow them in value and in their employees' wages.
"Continue to support the businesses we have and look to the future and continue to grow. And get us some solid paying jobs in our community," Neader said.
For both, as well as the rest of the commission, they'll face challenges as the economy recovers from the effects of COVID-19. The state was expecting a budget shortfall before the year began, and that problem will be exacerbated by the pandemic. While the commission only has so much power to address those issues, they hope to do everything in their power to keep the local businesses afloat.
As the chairman of the commission, James Mallory believes the newest members' experiences will aid the commission as it goes forward. He said their experience in serving others will translate to the commission, and that their personal knowledge of what drives business will help make the county a better place for it.
"It's an invaluable perspective," Mallory said. "Economic development is what drives our train, puts gas in our tank. Those perspectives and they both are involved in different kinds of businesses, their focus is on providing services. And as we look at the county to provide services, those perspectives are especially helpful."
