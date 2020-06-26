Low Income Housing Tax Credit not the right move for development

I am writing to you in reference to the Low Income Housing Tax Credit project that is being proposed for rezoning Vance PO Road. Last council meeting was the first reading for the proposal.
I think it is a major mistake for council to approve this “development” proposal. Seems to me that in the last four or five years we have had no real development in Statesville. We need real development of the type that creates jobs. Promoting opportunities for citizens to get higher paying jobs should be the highest priority for Statesville. The approval of more low income housing here is just a symptom of the problem. Keep building low income housing here and Statesville will continue to be the mecca for these types of entities.
When major national brands like Target and Kohls look at coming to Statesville, they take a hard look at our median income. Right now that is around $30,000.00. This figure simply does not meet criteria for major brands to build here.
It is a crying shame that Statesville is fortunate enough to have one of the few intersections of two major interstates located here. With that intersection we should have a leg up on all the other communities that don’t have that benefit. Unfortunately, Statesville is basically the same size it was when I moved here in 1982. The population was about 22,000 people back then. Today it is still short of 30,000. The city has a wonderful asset here and council should pursue real development that will increase median income here. Otherwise we will be stuck in the same rut that we have been in for some time. The continued development of low income housing will only expand low income wages in this area. Right now many of the companies here in Statesville have their top managers living some place other than Statesville. This is true for some of the top staff that work for the city. How do you promote Statesville when you live somewhere else? The people who have decided to live somewhere else are living other communities that do have major brands galore.
In summary, if Statesville does not actively pursue getting the median income up, it will have to change its road sign logos from “cross roads of the future” to “cross roads of Dead End.” People will continue to move here for low income housing. Unfortunately, that scenario will not improve the heart of the problem. That problem is getting median income up.
I would especially like to thank council representatives Steve Johnson, David J ones, C.O. Johnson and John Staford for voting against the Vance PO Road low income housing tax credit proposal. I would also like to request that Mayor (Costi) Kutteh and council members William Morgan, Amy Lawton, Frederick Foster and Doris Allison to reconsider their vote for the Vance PO Road low income housing tax credit proposal. Voting against this proposal would be a real good start toward getting Statesville’s development priorities moving in the right direction.
Mike White
Statesville