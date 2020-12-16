Iredell among counties declared disaster areas after flooding

Help is on the way, Gov. Roy Cooper says.
Tropical Storm Eta dumped nearly 10 inches of rain on Iredell County last month and is one of the counties included in the North Carolina governor's state disaster declaration.
“The tragic consequences of this storm left loved ones grieving, families without homes, and damaged communities. While this declaration can’t bring back those lives, it is a way to help those communities begin to recover and move forward.” Cooper said in the declaration.
Heavy rains caused flooding in Alexander, Caldwell, Catawba, Iredell, and Wilkes counties on Nov. 12 and resulted in 12 deaths, including six attributed to the flooding at the Hiddenite Family Campground in Alexander County.
The SBA Disaster loans provide financial assistance to those affected by the flooding to repair or replace the property that was damaged in the storm.
Filling in the gaps
The county declared a state of emergency at 8 a.m. on the day of the storm, which then allowed the state to move forward in seeking federal assistance.
"It's a process, you've got to be quick out of the gate," County Commissioner James Mallory said. He said by declaring early, documenting damage accurately and quickly, puts the county in a favorable position once the funds are made available from the state and the federal government.
Mallory said publicizing the aid available to citizens was the role of the county now.
The commission has discussed looking into further assistance, but County Commissioner Gene Houpe said they now have a better idea of the need for that now that the SBA loans were approved.
"We'll have discussions about it, but we wanted to know what the others would be doing first," Houpe said. "Any and all help for all citizens is appreciated as many were devastated by the storms, losing property, and in some cases, lives."
How to apply for aid
According to the governor's press release, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) granted Cooper’s request for a disaster declaration for the event, making SBA low-interest disaster loans available to people and businesses recovering from the storm. People can apply online for SBA Disaster Loans using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. Virtual customer support representatives will be available to assist applicants with completing the online application.
SBA Disaster Loans provide up to $200,000 to homeowners and up to $2 million to businesses to repair and/or replace damaged property. Homeowners and renters would also be eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged personal property.
For those who do not qualify for SBA loans, or have unmet needs after SBA assistance, state-funded individual assistance grants are available. Applications for state assistance are being via telephone at 919-825-2378. Residents should apply for both forms of assistance.
