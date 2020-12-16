Iredell among counties declared disaster areas after flooding

Mallory said publicizing the aid available to citizens was the role of the county now.

The commission has discussed looking into further assistance, but County Commissioner Gene Houpe said they now have a better idea of the need for that now that the SBA loans were approved.

"We'll have discussions about it, but we wanted to know what the others would be doing first," Houpe said. "Any and all help for all citizens is appreciated as many were devastated by the storms, losing property, and in some cases, lives."

How to apply for aid

According to the governor's press release, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) granted Cooper’s request for a disaster declaration for the event, making SBA low-interest disaster loans available to people and businesses recovering from the storm. People can apply online for SBA Disaster Loans using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. Virtual customer support representatives will be available to assist applicants with completing the online application.