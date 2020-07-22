Elks donate $2,000 to Christ Boulevard Methodist Church Veterans Food Pantry

The Statesville Elks Lodge gave a program to feed veterans a hand to in the form of a $2,000 check earlier this year.

The donation was to the Christ Boulevard United Methodist Church Veterans Food Pantry.

For Rick Kaufman, the treasurer for the Elks, it was a chance to help veterans in need.

"We enjoy being able to help and give back to needy veterans in the area," Kaufman said.

The money will go towards helping the food pantry feed veterans in the Statesville area. The Spotlight Grant is part of $8,000 the Statesville Elks donate to local causes each year.

Kaufman said the money comes from a grant from the Elks' national foundation, which is funded by members' dues and donations. According to the Elks' website, there were $3.7 million in these Spotlight Grants distributed last month.

The Elks encourage people to call 704-873-6386 to join the Elks and help those in need in the area.

