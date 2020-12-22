AMI project approved with savings projected in next decade

"It allows us to do our work for cheaper and put downward pressure on rates. And we can offer other capabilities that we couldn't offer with the existing meters," Maclaga said.

Maclaga also said there are benefits for the consumer as they'll have a way of keeping a closer eye on their usage of the various utilities through a customer portal, which could allow pre-paying of bills if implemented by the city as well. Customers can set alarm points to receive texts or emails when their usage hits certain customer-identified thresholds so they can better manage their utility use, according to the city's presentation Monday.

Other benefits Maclaga pointed out in his presentation to the council were instant and automatic outage notifications, and when power was restored. The city could also remotely connect and disconnect power remotely.

The AMI system also has a tamper alarm as well as a "hot meter base detection" alarm for electric meters that become too hot. Maclaga said during the pilot project they found one such location and coordinated with the customer to get it fixed, eliminating a potential fire hazard. The AMI system could also help detect water leaks when there is constant usage over a 24-hour period. It would also reduce the city's need to budget roughly $50,000 in forgiveness funds as issues with leaks would be found sooner.