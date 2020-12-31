Weather, virus can't extinguish holiday lights in Statesville

Each street had a street coordinator like Edwards and Vaughn to assist with the setup of the approximately 2,500 lights. Coordinators work to raise money for the luminaries and then distribute them to those taking part. In a normal year, there would be an evening when people would gather to collect the supplies for the luminaries, but with COVID-19, coordinators delivered them to others themselves to reduce the need for a gathering.

In Vaughn's case, she wanted to add her own touch this year since she wouldn't meet with others like she normally would.

"I gave them a kit. I dressed it up with bows and thank you notes and instructions and made it look like you got a gift," Vaughn said.

"This year already, everybody's kind of down that they can't see all their relatives. And here we have this event, but we can't do it together. And so I said, 'Let me dress it up where when they get their kits, it's like, Oh, my gosh!' There's still some spark and magic in it and it keeps you interested."

Vaugh said that Edwards has played the biggest role in the communication between the coordinators.