Weather, virus can't extinguish holiday lights in Statesville

They thought they had it all planned out in spite of the pandemic. A few streets worth of neighbors in Statesville planned to let their luminaries shine bright on Christmas and keep their tradition going another year.
Then bad weather came.
But that didn't stop Barry Edwards, Darlene Vaughn and others from illuminating their neighborhood to celebrate the holidays and to bring people together — socially distanced, of course.
"It's just a way to celebrate and actually get to meet neighbors and things like that. You would just see people walking down with their families and enjoying the stroll or because they got so cold that night you would drive," Vaughn said. "Everybody's concerns was we're supposed to be social distancing, and so that was gonna change the dynamic of this event."
And that's why despite all the difficulty, it was worth the effort for those that took part in illuminating the sidewalks of a few Statesville neighborhoods.
The event was originally planned for Christmas Day, or if that didn't work, New Year's Eve, but a look at the weather forecast indicated the day after Christmas was their best shot.
The event grew from two streets last year to 11 streets participating in this year's Evening of Luminaries, according to Edwards. Mitchell Community College took part this year as well. Since the tradition started in 2018 on Carroll Street, it's grown each year as families, individuals, and other groups join in and help put together the event.
Each street had a street coordinator like Edwards and Vaughn to assist with the setup of the approximately 2,500 lights. Coordinators work to raise money for the luminaries and then distribute them to those taking part. In a normal year, there would be an evening when people would gather to collect the supplies for the luminaries, but with COVID-19, coordinators delivered them to others themselves to reduce the need for a gathering.
In Vaughn's case, she wanted to add her own touch this year since she wouldn't meet with others like she normally would.
"I gave them a kit. I dressed it up with bows and thank you notes and instructions and made it look like you got a gift," Vaughn said.
"This year already, everybody's kind of down that they can't see all their relatives. And here we have this event, but we can't do it together. And so I said, 'Let me dress it up where when they get their kits, it's like, Oh, my gosh!' There's still some spark and magic in it and it keeps you interested."
Vaugh said that Edwards has played the biggest role in the communication between the coordinators.
"Like I said, he was the glue for all of us. It was a big effort on everybody's part," Vaughn said. "He was like we need to get everybody else involved because that would just be lovely. And so that's when he went to town and got them involved... So for him to get these other streets and try to pass that information on and it was more than just one street, it was several streets. That was a lot of work. That was definitely a lot of work."
The hope is that next year, and hopefully, without a pandemic, they can light up even more of Statesville.
Along with the streets around Mitchell Community College, Alexander Street, Carroll Street, Mulberry Street, North Race Street, Oakhurst Street, Walnut Street, Webb Street, West End Avenue, and West Front Street took part.
