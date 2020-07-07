Woman charged with manslaughter in shooting of Statesville man

A Statesville woman was charged Tuesday with manslaughter in the shooting death of a local man.
Latoya Lynette Smith, 32, was charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection to the shooting of Alexis Christopher Barber, 54, of Statesville. The incident took place Monday morning in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
Police said the two knew each other but didn’t provide any more details.
Bond has been set at $300,000 for Smith.
The Statesville Police Department, in a news release Monday, said officers originally responded to a call about a trespasser outside Smith’s residence.
Once Statesville police arrived, they found Barber on the ground in the driveway.
He had been shot, police said.
The Statesville Fire Department and Iredell County EMS pronounced Barber dead at the scene after attempts to revive him failed.
