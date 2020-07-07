Woman charged with manslaughter in shooting of man in Statesville

STATESVILLE – A Statesville woman has been charged on Tuesday with manslaughter in the shooting death of a Statesville man.

Latoya Lynette Smith, 32, was charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection to the shooting of Alexis Christopher Barber that took place Monday morning on the 900 block of Adams Avenue.

The police said the two knew each other but didn't provide any more details.

Bond has been set at $300,000 for Smith.

Monday's press release from the Statesville Police Department said police orginally responded to a call about an allege trespasser outside Smith's residence. Once they arrived, they found Barber on the ground in the driveway. The Statesville Fire Department and Iredell County EMS pronounced Mr. Barber deceased at the scene after attempting to revive him.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.