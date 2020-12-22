Lincolnton teen charged with statutory rape

A Lincolnton teen has been charged with statutory rape after an investigation that began in September.

Trevor John Lopez, 19, was arrested on a charge of felony statutory rape of a child less than 15 years old by an adult more than four years but less than six years older than the victim. A magistrate set bond at $10,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell stated in a news release that a report was received on Sept. 7 concerning a minor being sexually assaulted.

The case was assigned to Detective Sgt. Katie Harwell of the Special Victims Unit.

The minor was interviewed at the Dove House Child Advocacy Center and it was disclosed that Lopez was the suspect, Campbell said.

Lopez was arrested last week.

He is currently on probation for felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.