Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 29-Nov. 4

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 29-Nov. 4. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 29
Torey Lakeem Haigh, 35, of Salisbury Road, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jonathan Gray White, 23, of Mocksville, breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking/entering, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Tevan Tyrese Turner, 26, of Red Rose Lane, Statesville, failure to appear, parole violation and true bill, no bond on the parole violation and $220,000 bond on the remaining charges, Statesville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Ryan Michael King, 29, of Claire Lane, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Oct. 30
Dale Patrick Snider, 50 of Carolina Circle, Statesville, 11 counts of probation violation, $110,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Dennis Lee Jones Jr., 39, of Troutman Shoals Road, Statesville, larceny, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Darran Deshawn Lyons, 34, of North Mulberry Street, Statesville, two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule III, possession of heroin and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $110,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrick Creighton George, 30, of Carroll Street, Statesville, four counts of probation violation, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Davion Lamont Roseboro, 19, of Paul Payne Store Road, Stony Point, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Oct. 31
Aaron Dequan Whitemore, 19, of Rita Avenue, Statesville, DWI and possession of a stolen firearm, $8,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Rimecca Tyerell Brandon, 20, of Foxcroft Lane, Statesville, possession of Schedule II, $4,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Woody James Allison Jr., 39, of Rocky River Road, Mooresville, financial transaction card fraud, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
William Tyler Suber, 18, of Old Wilkesboro Road, Statesville, 35 counts breaking or entering a motor vehicle, three counts of larceny of a firearm and one count of failure to appear, $134,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Stephen Nicholas Walpole, 40, of Charlotte, DWI, $2,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Marty Lee Moose, 50, of Lytton Farm Road, Troutman, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, Troutman Police Department.
Nov. 1
James Kenneth Scott, 49, of Foxcroft Lane, Statesville, larceny, $2,500 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Lisa Jo Brown, 45, of Markham Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nov. 2
Kendall Anne Beauchamp, 36, of Mocksville, failure to appear, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jevonte Weems, 29, of Akron, Ohio, common law robbery, attempt and conspiracy; penalties and conspiracy, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jennifer Cook Bumgarner, 50, of Cabarrus Avenue, Mooresville, obtaining property by false pretense, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jimmy Wayne Stroud, 32, of Silvermere Drive, Statesville, bond surrender, $20,000 bond, bail bonding agency.
Chrystal Shearan Foote, 48, of Independence Loop, Statesville, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of discharging a firearm into occupied property, $200,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Elizabeth Andrea Morrison, 47, of North Oakland Avenue, Statesville, larceny by servants and other employees, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Quadir Kaharr Glaspy, 27, of East End Avenue, Statesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and fugitive from justice, $510,000 bond, Statesville Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Sabrina Kathleen Rowland, 27, of Doubletree Drive, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Nov. 3
David Allan Nagy, 59, of Trivette Road, Union Grove, 10 counts of assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, three counts each of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer or government official and possession of a weapon of mass destruction and one count of assault on emergency personnel, $1.2 million bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Matthew Gaines Suber, 37, of Old Wilkesboro Road, Statesville, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
William Scott Estes, 22, of Trumpet Branch Road, Olin, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Clifton Jeremiah Causby, 36, of Hickory, failure to appear, $27,000 bond, Catawba County law enforcement.
Caitlin Amber Conner, 22, of North Bost Street, Statesville, obtaining property by false pretense, $3,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Nov. 4
Kjaji Khydanne Sullivan, 24, of Rochester, New York, probation violation, $40,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jacob Matthew Doyle, 24, of Baker Mill Road, Cleveland, breaking or entering a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Brandon Zachary Joyner, 20, of 11th Street, Statesville, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Shyheim Khalil Summers, 21, of Long Island Road, Statesville, possession of Schedule VI, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!