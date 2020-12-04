Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Nov. 26-Dec. 2

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 26-Dec. 25. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 26
Christopher Dale Reavis, 38, of Greg Lane, Stony Point, parole violation and possession of methamphetamine, no bond on the parole violation and $35,000 on the remaining charge, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Edgar Hernandez Vargas, 18, of Cara Lane, Statesville, possession of cocaine, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nov. 27
Misty Lou Ferguson, 42, of Waugh Farm Road, Statesville, failure to appear, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
David Sherrill Messer, 40, of Granite Falls, embezzlement, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Frank Dennis Goodwin, 24, of Cedar Street, Mooresville, conspiracy to sell narcotics and manufacture/sell/deliver/possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jose Oqueli Figueroa, 32, of Charlotte, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Robert Alexander Ferguson, 62, of Sun Lane, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Aaron Bernard Faulkner, 34, of Sharpe Street, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Nov. 28
Christopher Wilson, 21, of McLelland Avenue, Mooresville, possession of Schedule IV, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $12,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Eion Chase Getlein, 19, homeless, possession of stolen goods, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV and possession of Schedule VI, $4,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Julio Alberto Baez Olvera, 40, of East Catawba Avenue, Mooresville, break/enter to terrorize/injure, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Kenneth Shane Sensing, 41, of Catawba, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule III, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and failure to appear, $42,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Erik Tena Cordova Sr., 45, of Carolina Wren Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Nov. 29
Jamie Alvarez Cruz, 23, of Charlotte, failure to appear, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Nicholas Alexander Almonte, 30, of Concord, probation violation, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tracy Levi Tulbert, 50, of York Spann Road, Hamptonville, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and one count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the sale of controlled substance, $80,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dustin John Russell, 30, of North Church Street, Mooresville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Pontea Atoinette Lewis, 25, of Bayonne, New Jersey, DWI, $1,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Nov. 30
Chris Shawn Williams, 46, of Avon Avenue, Troutman, break/enter to terrorize/injure, $ 10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Faith Ulyta Viola Davis, 25, of Knotty Pine Lane, Mooresville, identity theft, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Van Huy Phan, 20, of Millers Creek, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jacolby Tyrese Lackey, 21, of Harrison Street, Statesville, possession of stolen goods and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Randy Allen Belk, 39, of Fifth Street, Statesville, three counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and one count of habitual breaking and entering, $65,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Kameron Denzel Steele, 21, of Kimmon Road, Harmony, larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Randall Eugene Williams, 51, of West McLelland Avenue, Mooresville, DWI, released on a written promise to appear, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Dec. 1
Eduardo Madjeed Cordova, 19, of Brown Ridge Lane, Mooresville, larceny of a motor vehicle and DWI, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Harry Lee Guin Jr., 60, Old Mountain Road, Statesville, two counts of taking indecent liberties with children and first-degree sexual offense with a victim under 13, $250,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Lauren Stephanie Elliott, 27, of Kerr Street, Mooresville, probation violation, $20,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Teyon Rice, 33, of Cleveland, DWI, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Dennis J. Hayden, 64, of Kidd Court, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Anthony Teele, 61, of Cascade Street, Mooresville, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, Mooresville Police Department.
Dec. 2
Adam Douglas Williams, 32, of North Mulberry Street, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $12,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Matthew Dean Bailey, 30, of Sharon School Road, Statesville, three counts of probation violation, $20,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Christopher Dane Black, 32, of Myers Mill Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jonathan Bruce Shires, 31, homeless, probation violation, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Dustin Lee Moose, 26, of Newton, two counts of failure to appear, $40,000 bond, Catawba County law enforcement.
Ricketta Ann Twitty, 30, of Rutherfordton, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Bryant Eugene Goforth,32, of Troutman Shoals Road, Statesville, failure to appear, $12,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Kyle Martin Storms, 34, of Kilbourne Road, Mooresville, DWI, $500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
