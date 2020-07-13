West Virginia man charged with stealing laptops, wallet and a hat

A West Virginia man was arrested for stealing a laptop, wallet and a hat from two residences near Troutman.
Colton Shane Wright, 19, of Beckley, West Virginia, was charged with two felony counts each of first-degree burglary and larceny. A magistrate set bond at $100,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said deputies were called to Tattersall Drive Thursday regarding a burglary in progress. Deputies learned a residence had been broken into and two laptops, a wallet and hat taken.
While checking the area, deputies spoke with a second person who said a laptop was taken from his residence.
Based on interviews and evidence, Campbell said, Wright was identified as a suspect. He was found in the area and led detectives to the stolen property, Campbell said. About $6,500 worth of stolen property was recovered, he said. The property was returned to the owners.
Wright has no listed criminal history.
