Stony Point woman faces drug charges after traffic stop

A traffic stop Wednesday for a suspended license resulted in the arrest of a Stony Point woman on drug charges.

Tara Sha Barnes, 39, of Thomas Lane, Stony Point, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale or use of a controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine and driving while license is revoked. A magistrate set bond at $31,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Deputy N.G. Hodge saw a Honda Accord on U.S. 64 near the Iredell-Alexander line and saw it was being driven by Barnes. Campbell said, from earlier interactions between Hodges and Barnes, the deputy knew her license was revoked.

After stopping the vehicle, Hodges reported seeing Barnes shove something into her pants and he noticed she was nervous, Campbell said. She was searched and six ounces of methamphetamine, in six separate clear plastic baggies, was found, he said.

During the arrest process, Campbell said, it was discovered that Barnes had an outstanding order for arrest for a previous driving while license is revoked charge and that was also served

Barnes’ history includes felony obtaining controlled substances by fraud and misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor shoplifting by concealment.