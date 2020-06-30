Statesville woman charged with six counts of identify theft

A Statesville woman was charged with seven felonies after an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a case of identify theft.
Cody Tenile Gray was charged June 27 after a short investigation by the Sheriff’s Office’s Economic Crimes Unit.
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said, a man contacted the Sheriff’s Office June 20 after he learned his personal information was used to open several account and his bank card was used to make several unapproved transactions.
Detective Craig Scannella of the Economic Crimes Unit was assigned the case and gathered evidence from various business locations after talking to the victim. Based on this information, arrest warrants were for obtained for Gray.
Gray was arrested June 25 and was charged with six felony counts of identity theft and one count of felony uttering a forged instrument. A magistrate set at $6,000.
Gray’s previous criminal history includes felony hit-and-run causing injury and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, resisting a public officer, false imprisonment, common law uttering a forged instrument, possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny and driving while license is revoked.