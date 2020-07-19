State briefs

Former police headquarters vandalized, 23 arrested
DURHAM — Police in North Carolina have arrested 23 people after a former police headquarters was vandalized.
Durham Police said those arrested are being charged with felonies for inciting a riot after vandalizing the city’s old police headquarters Saturday evening. Police said officers told the crowd to disperse but many people refused to leave.
Police said there were broken windows, damaged furniture and graffiti spray painted on several floors of the building. Police said a man was assaulted by the crowd, including being thrown to the ground and kicked several times.
News outlets report the group hung banners outside the headquarters that said “abolish” and “reclaim.”
The building has been empty since 2018 and is slated to be turned into apartments and commercial space.
Police: Motorcyclist killed in hit and run
DURHAM — Police in North Carolina say a motorcyclist was killed in a hit and run.
Durham Police said a motorcycle driven by Raekwon Nixon, 24, collided with a vehicle as it was making a left turn Saturday evening. Nixon was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.
Police said the driver of the vehicle, Amado Lopez, allegedly fled the scene of the crash and surrendered a short time later. Police said Lopez is facing a felony hit-and-run charge.
Charges filed related to death of toddler
SILER CITY — Police have charged two people in North Carolina with killing a 3-year-old boy.
Tricia Ann Bissett, 33, and Judson Sier Dunnavant, 38, were charged with first-degree murder and other felony child abuse charges, news outlets reported.
The Siler City Police Department said Saturday the charges are related to the death of Evan Preston Marrero, a toddler who died last year. Police said the pair are being held without bond.
