State briefs

Two charged in June overdose death
ROANOKE RAPIDS — Two men have surrendered to police and are charged in connection with a drug-related death which occurred in June, authorities said.
Roanoke Rapids police said Kateo Wardell Harris Jr., 22, and Nyati Garner, 22, surrendered to authorities on Wednesday, news sources reported. Police filed multiple charges against Harris, including second-degree murder. According to police, Harris was on probation at the time he turned himself in.
Garner was charged with felony conspiracy. Both men face drug-related charges.
According to investigators, Rakueem Edmonds, 25, died on June 26 at a Roanoke Rapids motel from what was described as drug-related complications.
Harris is jailed on a $150,000 secured bond, and Garner's secured bond was set at $50,000. It's not known if they have attorneys. They're scheduled to appear in court in February.
2 prison inmates die on Christmas
RALEIGH — Officials in North Carolina say two prison inmates died on Christmas.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said inmate Corey Hudson, 25, died of an apparent suicide at the Marion Correctional Institution. Hudson was serving a four-year sentence after being convicted of assault with a deadly weapon last year, officials said.
An unnamed inmate at the Nash Correctional Institution died after testing positive for the coronavirus. Officials said the inmate, 81, had "extensive underlying medical issues" and tested positive for the virus earlier this month.
Man sentenced for robbing pizza delivery driver
ROCKY MOUNT — Federal prosecutors in North Carolina say a man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint.
Emmanuel Marquise Morris ordered the pizza from Domino's in Rocky Mount in January of 2019, according to court documents.
The news release said that when the driver arrived, Morris displayed a handgun and stole his cash, wallet and car. Authorities say that Morris was arrested three days later in Greensboro.
He pleaded guilty to state and federal charges, according to the news release. The federal charges were interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Federal prosecutors say he also faces separate pending robbery charges in Nash County.
A defense attorney didn't immediately respond to an email Wednesday seeking comment on the sentencing.
