State briefs

Police looking for mother after baby found alive in trash
WILMINGTON — Police in the North Carolina city of Wilmington are investigating after a newborn baby was found alive in a trash can.
WECT reports that police found the infant on Thursday afternoon.
Police said a woman was walking her dog when she heard the sound of a baby crying. It was coming from inside a nearby trash can in a church parking lot.
The baby was inside a black trash bag. The woman rescued the baby and found someone to call 911.
Doctors at a local hospital say the baby is healthy. The mother has not been located.
North Carolina barbecue spot closed over tax debt reopens
GOLDSBORO — An iconic North Carolina restaurant has reopened its doors more than a year after it was shut down due to its tax debt.
Wilber’s Barbecue in Goldsboro welcomed customers once again on Wednesday, news outlets reported. Since opening in 1962, the restaurant has developed a reputation as an important stop for politicians, locals and barbecue-seeking tourists.
It closed in March 2019 due to a tax liability totaling more than $70,000, according to the Wayne County Clerk of Court. That’s when Willis Underwood, a businessman in Goldsboro, formed Goldpit Partners, a group of the restaurant’s fans. They purchased Wilber’s last year and worked to restore it.
“This has been a labor of love, and an opportunity to save this legendary institution that lives large in all of our memories,” Underwood said in a news release reported by The News & Observer.
The restaurant is currently operating four days a week, and offers only take-out options.
“As soon as safely possible, we look forward to fully opening and welcoming customers inside,” Underwood told WRAL-TV.
Police: 2 men charged with enough fentanyl to kill 20,000
ELIZABETH CITY — Authorities in northeastern North Carolina say that two men have been charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill more than 20,000 people.
The Virginian-Pilot reported that the men from Elizabeth City were arrested last week.
The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that Ronald Dashiell Jr. and Brandon Dashiell face charges of possession and trafficking illegal drugs. It’s unclear if they’ve hired attorneys.
Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy S. Wooten II said the FBI is helping with the investigation and that the case will go to the U.S. Attorney.
Police said they found 55 grams of fentanyl in a motel room and $6,000 in cash.
Fentanyl is a synthetic painkiller that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Two milligrams can kill someone. Dealers often mix fentanyl with heroin and cocaine to augment the drugs’ effects.
Local authorities say that overdoses have been on the rise in the region.
Mocksville Police Department employee on leave after George Floyd post
MOCKSVILLE — An employee at a North Carolina police department has been placed on administrative leave following a social media post about George Floyd, officials said Thursday.
Screenshots appeared to show that Christy Wikes-Jones, a police records specialist with the Mocksville Police Department, shared a Facebook post depicting Floyd portrayed in a drawing holding a gun in his right hand and his left arm wrapped around the neck of a pregnant woman, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.
According to the newspaper, Wikes-Jones shared the post with the comment suggesting Floyd raped the women. Wikes-Jones’ Facebook page could not be found Thursday evening.
The Associated Press reported last month that in August 2007, Floyd, who died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on the Black man’s neck, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Investigators said he and five other men barged into a woman’s apartment and Floyd pushed a pistol into her abdomen before searching for items to steal. Floyd pleaded guilty in 2009 and was sentenced to five years in prison. Nothing in the report or in court records indicated the woman was pregnant or that she was raped.
The Mocksville Police Department issued a statement regarding the post, saying it did not condone or agree with it, and it would investigate the incident.
From wire reports
