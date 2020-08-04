Sheriff: Stony Point man arrested for meth possession after chase

A Stony Point man was charged after authorities say he led them on a high speed chase Friday.
Thomas Jackson Branson Jr., 39, of Harris Street, is facing felony charges of fleeing to elude in a motor vehicle, possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle for sale of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is revoked.
A magistrate set bond at $20,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release that Sgt. Leo Hayes and Deputy Codey Moncus of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) team attempted to stop a Chevrolet truck on Midway Road in Stony Point after the vehicle nearly hit them head-on.
The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed through Stony Point before coming to a stop at the dead end of Harris Street, Campbell said. Branson was taken into custody without incident.
Branson and his truck were searched after his arrest and deputies located crystal methamphetamine packed for sale and items of drug paraphernalia, Campbell said. The deputies also learned Branson’s driver’s license was suspended for a DWI conviction, he said.
His previous criminal history includes misdemeanor possession of marijuana, shoplifting by concealment of goods, DWI and driving while license is revoked.
