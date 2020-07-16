Sheriff: Georgia man arrested with stolen firearm

Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Georgia man Tuesday after a search of his vehicle revealed a stolen handgun, as well as marijuana, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.
Clifford Nathaniel Willis III, 36, of College Park, was later charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of a concealed weapon, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. A magistrate set bond at $40,000.
Deputies pulled over Willis’ 2020 Toyota Camry and had a canine search around the vehicle, Campbell said.
They said the search revealed a loaded Glock Model 19. The 9-millimeter handgun was loaded with a 15-round magazine, Campbell said.
They also found three grams of marijuana, he said.
The sheriff’s office said a criminal data system inquiry showed the gun was stolen.
Willis’ criminal record in Georgia and Mississippi includes felony charges of sell or deliver marijuana, possession of Schedule II, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and carrying a concealed weapon.
