Sheriff: Fentanyl, other narcotics found during arrest of Cornelius man

A Cornelius man was arrested Tuesday by the Iredell Sheriff's Office and faces three felony drug charges.
Hector Joseph Zayas, 33, was apprehended after narcotics investigators received information about Zayas leaving Cornelius with plans to possibly travel into Iredell County with illegal drugs, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release
Campbell said narcotics investigators and Interstate Criminal Enforcement teamed up to make the arrest.
Investigators set up along Interstate 77 and spotted Zayas and then performed a traffic stop. A canine detected the presence of drugs, Campbell said. Deputies found 17.2 grams of Fentanyl, seven dosage units of Xanax along with a 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun, the release indicated.
Zayas was charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin by possession, felony trafficking opium or heroin by transportation, and felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale or use of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $300,000.
Zayas criminal history includes numerous driving-related charges.
