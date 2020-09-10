Sheriff: Cleveland man part of conspiracy to convert stolen auto parts to cash

A Cleveland man found himself in handcuffs last Friday after he was arrested by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office for conspiracy to commit felony larceny.
Coty Sherrill Speight, 39, of Woodleaf Barber Road, was part of a group trying to convert stolen auto parts into cash, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release. A District Court judge set bond at $5,000.
Campbell said investigators had looked into a number of thefts of catalytic converters which took place from late 2019 through early 2020. Several suspects were arrested stemming from those investigations and they determined Speight purchased a number of those stolen catalytic converters and conspired with others to steal converters in Iredell and surrounding counties, Campbell said.
Speight’s illegal purchases of detached catalytic converters were instrumental in the thefts and provided a means for others to obtain cash for stolen goods, Campbell said.
During the course of this investigation, Speight attempted to purchase a firearm and was also charged with this crime in August 2020. As a convicted felon, Speight is not legally allowed to purchase or own a firearm, authorities said. A magistrate set bond at $10,000 for this charge.
Campbell said that the state passed a law in 2012 to combat the growing theft of catalytic converters by having the purchaser of any detached catalytic converter obtain a license to purchase these regulated metals, as well as maintain records that include the name, address, a photocopy or electronic scan of an unexpired state or federal identification card, the amount of consideration paid, a photograph or video of the seller alongside the with the regulated metals, and alongside the seller’s signature a clear impression of the index finger. The records must be retained for a period of no less than two years. Furthermore, the law prohibits the purchase of detached catalytic converters, except from a company, contractor, or individual that is in the business of installing, replacing maintaining, or removing these items.
Speight's criminal history includes a conviction in federal court for possessing one or more firearms and affecting commerce by a convicted felon and state charges of felony receiving goods represented to be stolen and attempting to traffic heroin or opium. He also has misdemeanor convictions for shoplifting, larceny, breaking or entering, DWI, second-degree trespass and multiple counts of driving while license is revoked.
