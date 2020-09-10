Sheriff: Cleveland man part of conspiracy to convert stolen auto parts to cash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Statesville Record & Landmark, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Cleveland man found himself in handcuffs last Friday after he was arrested by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office for conspiracy to commit felony larceny.

Coty Sherrill Speight, 39, of Woodleaf Barber Road, was part of a group trying to convert stolen auto parts into cash, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release. A District Court judge set bond at $5,000.

Campbell said investigators had looked into a number of thefts of catalytic converters which took place from late 2019 through early 2020. Several suspects were arrested stemming from those investigations and they determined Speight purchased a number of those stolen catalytic converters and conspired with others to steal converters in Iredell and surrounding counties, Campbell said.

Speight’s illegal purchases of detached catalytic converters were instrumental in the thefts and provided a means for others to obtain cash for stolen goods, Campbell said.

During the course of this investigation, Speight attempted to purchase a firearm and was also charged with this crime in August 2020. As a convicted felon, Speight is not legally allowed to purchase or own a firearm, authorities said. A magistrate set bond at $10,000 for this charge.