Sheriff: Charlotte man leads deputies on short foot chase

A Charlotte man faces six different charges, including three felonies, after leading a Iredell County Sheriff’s deputy on a short foot chase, authorities said.
In a news release, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said that Deputy Michael Hicks pulled over Demario Jamon Chambers on Interstate 77 for a traffic violation. After the 40-year-old Chambers admitted to his driver’s licence being revoked, Hicks went to his vehicle to retrieve his canine, Bosco, to search Chamber’s Nissan Pathfinder, Campbell said.
That’s when Chambers attempted to flee on foot, the Sheriff’s Officereported. The suspect made it to the median of the interstate near mile marker 62 before heeding the deputy’s command to stop, Campbell said. He was then taken into custody.
The subsequent search by Bosco and deputies found 14 grams of heroin, and five grams of marijuana, Campbell said.
Chambers is detained at the Iredell County Detention Center on charges of felony trafficking heroin by possession, felony trafficking heroin by transportation, felony maintain a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substance, misdemeanor resist, obstruct, or delay of a public officer, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and driving while license revoked. A magistrate set bond at $150,000.
Chambers’ criminal record includes felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, habitual misdemeanor assault,possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of cocaine as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting a public officer, domestic violence protection order violation, driving while license is revoked, possession of marijuana, assault and assault on a female.