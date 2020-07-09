Police: Complaints about drug sales lead to arrest of Mooresville man

Complaints about possible drug sales in a Mooresville neighborhood led to the arrest of a 25-year-old.
Markeith Phifer of Nahcotta Drive, Mooresville was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and individual counts of possession with intent to sell/distribute Schedule II, possession with intent to sell/distribute Schedule IV, possession with intent to sell/distribute Schedule VI, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate initially set bond at $24,000 but it was later raised to $250,000 after an analysis of the pills confiscated came back as more than four grams of Fentanyl, the Mooresville Police Department reported in a news release.
The MPD, in the release, indicated complaints about possible drug sales, narcotics officers began an investigation in the 100 block of JC Circle.
On May 18, MPD detectives search Phifer’s apartment and found two firearms, 54 Alprazolam and 37 Oxycodone pills and 50 grams of marijuana, police reported.
Some $1,500 in case and pills that were not immediately identifiable were found, police reported. Those pills were the ones a laboratory identified as Fentanyl, police said.
