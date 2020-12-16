Pennsylvania pair facing drug charges after traffic stop

A traffic stop on Interstate 77 last week led to the arrest of a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania man and woman on drug charges.

Whitney Brooks Fennell, 37, and Breanna Lorraine Delany, 22, both of Pittsburgh, were charged with felony trafficking heroin by possession, felony trafficking heroin by transportation, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale or use of controlled substance and misdemeanor pA traffic stop on Interstate 77 last week led to the arrest of a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania man and woman on drug charges.

Whitney Brooks Fennell, 37, and Breanna Lorraine Delany, 22, both of Pittsburgh, were charged with felony trafficking heroin by possession, felony trafficking heroin by transportation, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale or use of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. A magistrate set bond at $500,000 for Delany and $600,000 for Fennell.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said the Interstate Criminal Enforcement (ICE) team stopped a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu on I-77 south for a traffic violation. The car had a New York registration plate, he said.