Pair charged with possession of crystal meth

A couple was arrested at a local motel and now face narcotics charges.
David Ray Morgan, 48, listed as homeless and Anita Marie Cullen, 28, of Cotton Gin Road, Stony Point, were charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II (crystal methamphetamine), felony possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule III, felony conspiracy to distribute crystal methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
A magistrate set bond at $25,000 for Morgan and $10,000 for Cullen.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team (ACE) and narcotics investigators apprehended the pair at the Best in Town Motel on West Front Street Wednesday.
Campbell said, in a news release, that deputies and investigators were conducting surveillance near the motel and approached the pair. He said they found crystal meth and other controlled substances and arrested the two.
Morgan’s criminal history includes felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II and felony assault inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor charges of probation violation, breaking or entering, larceny, receiving stolen goods, intoxicated and disruptive, DWI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a female, disorderly conduct, possession of Schedule IV, communicating threats, assault and purchase or possess alcohol under age 21.
Cullen’s criminal history includes misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, larceny, financial card fraud, possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting by concealment.
