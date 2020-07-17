Mooresville man charged with marijuana, firearm possession
  • Updated
The Mooresville Police Department reported the discovery of a weapon, marijuana, cash and other items during a search Friday.

A convicted felon was charged following the execution of a search warrant by the Mooresville Police Department Friday.

Joshua Wilson, 23, of Mooresville was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to sale/distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of Schedule V and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $100,000.

A news release indicated the MPD searched a home on West McNeely Avenue after receiving information that Wilson was in possession of drugs and firearms.

Detectives seized a 9 mm pistol, more than a half pound of marijuana, THC cartridges, a bottle of Promethazine Hydrochloride syrup and cash, the release reported.

Wilson is currently on probation with the North Carolina Department of Community Corrections for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and is out on bond for a breaking and entering charge.

Wilson

