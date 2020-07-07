Iredell, Yadkin County Sheriffs team up to apprehend suspect

HAMPTONVILLE – A helping hand goes a long way when it's part of the long arm of the law. The Iredell County Sheriff's Department teamed up with the Yadkin County Sheriff's Department to apprehend a armed robbery suspect on Hunting Creek Church Road in Yadkin County on Monday.

The 25-year-old suspect, Brandon Tyler Stacy, fled to the woods near the victim's home according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office's press release. Yadkin County deputies got Iredell's deputies – Joseph Hodges, Chasey Caul, and Colby Gregory – up to speed on the situation and then they deployed their canine Sadie to pursue the suspect who was armed with a handgun.

The pursuit led them a half-mile away to a nearby barn where Stacy had been hiding, but having seen the deputies, the suspect fled on foot before the two counties' deputies apprehend him.

Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies took custody of Stacy and a Yadkin County magistrate charged him with: felony common law robbery, five counts of felony second degree kidnapping, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, five counts of misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun, two Counts of misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor injury to personal property, and misdemeanor interfering with emergency communications.

The Yadkinville resident is being held on $1,000,000 bond according to the press release.

