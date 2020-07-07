Iredell sheriff's canine helps Yadkin track down armed robbery suspect

A helping hand goes a long way when it’s part of the long arm of the law. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office to apprehend an armed robbery suspect on Hunting Creek Church Road in Yadkin County on Monday.
Brandon Tyler Stacy, 25, of Yadkinville fled to the woods near the victim’s home Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.
Yadkin County deputies got Iredell’s deputies — Joseph Hodges, Chasey Caul, and Colby Gregory — up to speed on the situation and then they used canine Sadie to pursue the suspect who was armed with a handgun, Campbell said.
The pursuit led them a half-mile away to a nearby barn where Stacy had been hiding, but having seen the deputies, he fled on foot before the two counties’ deputies could apprehend him, Campbell said. After a foot chase, deputies caught up with him and took him into custody, reports indicate.
Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office deputies took custody of Stacy and he was charged with felony common law robbery, five counts of felony second-degree kidnapping, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, five counts of misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun, two counts of misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor injury to personal property and misdemeanor interfering with emergency communications.
A magistrate set bond at $1 million.
Campbell said Stacy has an extensive criminal history including multiple felony breaking and entering, larceny, assault and drug-related charges.
Campbell also said the North Carolina Division of Adult Correction verified Stacy as a member of the Folk Nation gang.
