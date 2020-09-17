Iredell County sheriff's deputy arrests man on drug charges

A Statesville man was arrested near East Iredell Middle School on Sunday after drugs were found in his vehicle, including THC-laced gummies, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.

Joshua Owen Morrison, 40, of River Hill Road, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle for sale of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Morrison received a $10,000 bond from a magistrate.

The particular way the drugs were packaged was of concern to Campbell.

“These gummies and other edible forms of THC are what really concern me for small children. The colorful packaging along with the candies appear so much like other candy young people usually eat, it would be so easy for them to get mixed up, and for a child to have an unintended incident where they consume the THC by accident. Parents and family members really need to be aware of these items,” Campbell said.