Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 3-9

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 3
Aimee Jo Cook, 44, of Davenshire Road, Taylorsville, possession of methamphetamine, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Randy Tate, 56, of Charlotte, breaking and/or entering, conspiracy to break or enter a building-larceny, larceny, larceny after breaking or entering and conspiracy, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kimberly Rice Garrison, 50, of Meadow Lane, Mooresville, two counts of trafficking heroin and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $250,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brandon Earl Cochrane, 35, of Kings Mountain, larceny and habitual larceny, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Sept. 4
Coty Sherrill Speight, 39, of Woodleaf Barber Road, Cleveland, conspiracy to break or entering a building-larceny, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Paul Edward Jackson, 56, of Fifth Street, Statesville, failure to appear, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
John Lee Causer, 62, of Winston-Salem, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Victoria Carol Clifton, 55, of Cedarcroft Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Sept. 5
David William Bates Jr., 36, of Longview Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christina Marie Reed, 40, of Millers Creek, sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kevin Lamont Roseborough, 49, of Salisbury Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Chandra Absher Sims, 54, of Carmelwood Court, Cleveland, two counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Gaetano Giovanni Zilio, 47, of Navarre, Florida, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jonson Germain Snider, 28, of Huntersville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Blake William Menster, 26, of Perth Road, Troutman, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Sept. 6
Richard Eugene Jordan, 43, of Zion Chapel Road, Hiddenite, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault inflicting serious injury to a law enforcement officer, $100,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Daniel Lee Hammonds, 40, of Tarrington Drive, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Owen Morrison, 40, of River Hill Road, Statesville, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jonathan Cole Taylor, 20, of Rabbit Hollow Road, Cleveland, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Robert Lee Golden Jr., 44, of Cheraw, South Carolina, DWI, $2,500 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Sept. 7
Edward Leroy West, 43, of Elgin, Illinois, failure to appear, $50,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Joshua Michael Waugh, 33, of Amity Hill Road, Statesville, possession of heroin and bond surrender, $11,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and bail bonding agency.
Jeffery Ardrey, 19, of Charlotte, uttering a forged instrument, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Joel Vargas, 33, of Fairburn, Georgia, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Sept. 8
Ralph McJunkins, 24, of Charlotte, uttering a forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretense, $10,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Davion Domonic Peterson, 25, Fifth Street, Statesville, four counts of bond surrender, $40,000 bond, bail bonding agency.
Zachary Adam Earnhardt, 30, of Hillcrest Drive, Statesville, speeding to elude arrest, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Karla Lynn Mauney, 36, of Indian Paint Brush Drive, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession of Schedule II, possession of heroin and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Sept. 9
Christopher Brian Messick, 41, of Thomasville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Amber Rose Mayes, 32, of Winston-Salem, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Danielle Nichole Sigmon, 34, of Bell Farm Road, Statesville, first-degree burglary, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Treymere Dandre Jackson, 19, of Braddock, Pennsylvania, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Trevon Tyrik Moore, 21, of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jarib Tahleeb Poston, 25, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Amanda Lyn Megenedy, 31, of Oak Brook Drive, Mooresville, failure to appear, $3,600 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Heather Leann Parsons, 33, of Jackie Lane, Union Grove, manufacture Schedule VI, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
William Robert Boyd, 35, of Lexington, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm, $30,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jason Dale Maxwell, 34, of South Arcadian Way, Mooresville, DWI, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
