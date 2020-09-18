Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 10-16

Nicole Danielle Jones, 47, of Dayton, Ohio, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Danielle Nyree Woodley, 41, of Clusters Circle, Mooresville, embezzlement, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Kristopher Dennis Young, 30, of Laurel Cove Road, Statesville, possession of cocaine and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Sarah Ann Renegar, 58, of Hunting Creek Road, Hamptonville, three counts of trafficking heroin and one count each of possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II, sell/deliver Schedule II and conspiracy to sell narcotics, $200,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

Indya Wood, 19, of Partnership Way, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill $100,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.