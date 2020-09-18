Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 10-16

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 10-16. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 10
Dylan Ryan Varagas, 26, of Alexander Street, Mooresville, larceny and probation violation, $35,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kevin James Gambrell, 44, of Beauty Street, Statesville, two counts of failure to register as a sex offender and one count of parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $20,000 on the remaining charges, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Stephen Allan Stanley, 30, of Mason Dixon Lane, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Sept. 11
Allen Daniel West, 45, of Laurel Cove Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $10,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Brian Lowell Dalton, 48, of Arrowbrook Road, Harmony, possession of Schedule II, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Nicole Danielle Jones, 47, of Dayton, Ohio, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Danielle Nyree Woodley, 41, of Clusters Circle, Mooresville, embezzlement, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kristopher Dennis Young, 30, of Laurel Cove Road, Statesville, possession of cocaine and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Sarah Ann Renegar, 58, of Hunting Creek Road, Hamptonville, three counts of trafficking heroin and one count each of possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II, sell/deliver Schedule II and conspiracy to sell narcotics, $200,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff's Office.
Indya Wood, 19, of Partnership Way, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill $100,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Eric Michael Bafford, 43, of Birchwood Road, Statesville, two counts each of possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule VI and one count each of trafficking in cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $250,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Aaron Wallace Geer, 36, of Forest Ridge Road, Mooresville, two counts of indecent liberties with children, $200,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Dennis Bradley York, 37, of Brownstone Road, Statesville, bond surrender, $7,500 bond, bail bonding agent.
Robert Steven Hinson Jr., 43, of Cornwall Road, Statesville, DWI, $7,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Shannon Lee Parks, 31, of Fulbright Road, Stony Point, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Sept. 12
Jonathan Michael O’Neal, 37, of Pinnacle, probation violation, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Michael Coleman Hall, 37, no address listed, larceny, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Guillermo Salas-Mora, 31, of Cowart Drive, Statesville, DWI, $4,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Sept. 13
Ernest Jerome Robinson, 42, of Island Ford Road, Statesville, possession of cocaine, $2,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Justin Giovanni Ross, 28, of Hampton, Georgia, possession of Schedule I and possession of a stolen firearm, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Russell Thomas Jr., 38, of Almond Road, Mooresville, manufacture/possess a weapon of mass destruction, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Steven James Morrison, 26, of Freedom Park Lane, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, breaking/entering to terrorize/injure and larceny after breaking and entering, $30,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
David Alexander Taylor, 26, of South Greenbriar Road, Statesville, hit-and-run causing injury, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Lonnie Dean Renegar, 63, of Hunting Creek Road, Hamptonville, trafficking heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and attempt and conspiracy: penalties, $200,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jaime Beth Duncan, 42, of Birchwood Drive, Statesville, two counts each of possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule VI and possession of marijuana and one count each of trafficking in cocaine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $250,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Sept. 14
Samuel Paul Isenhour, 45, of Newton, malicious conduct by a prisoner, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Rohit K. Patel, 35, of Twilight Lane, Statesville, second-degree kidnapping, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ruben Echeverry, 43, of Lansing Circle, Mooresville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Anaya Tervon Williams, 19, of Hickory, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of discharging a firearm into occupied property, $100,000 bond, Catawba County law enforcement.
Richard Pierre-Phillippe, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, failure to appear, $60,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Amber Ellis, 30, of Island Ford Road, Statesville, possession of a controlled substance on the premises of a penal institution/local jail and larceny, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Orion Treval Adams, 29, of Spruce Street, Mooresville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Gabreiella Nicole Arcidiacono, 29, of Dellinger Drive, Statesville, DWI, $2,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Sept. 15
Teyonta Jaquarius Davis, 24, of Bluffton Road, Mooresville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Lawrence Nenni, 57, of Flanders Drive, Mooresville, 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, $100,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Ricky Trevor Turner II, 34, of Harris Street, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, $75,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Victoria Leigh Burge, 31, of Beverly Chase Lane, Mooresville, perjury, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ayonna Necole Mognet, 19, of Spitfire Lane, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Sept. 16
Crystal Dawn Hobbs, 46, of Old Mountain Road, Statesville, obtaining property by false pretense, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Marrisa Kaye Cook, 28, of Salisbury, two counts of bond surrender, $27,000 bond, bail bonding agent.
Lawrence Schmidt, 68, of Badin Lane, Mooresville, stalking, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Scott Wesley Bath, 51, of Andes Drive, Statesville, first-degree forcible rape, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and first-degree forcible sex offense, $700,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!